18 March 2022

Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne out of Arsenal visit through injury

By NewsChain Sport
Aston Villa will be without Lucas Digne for the visit of Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime.

The France full-back was withdrawn 10 minutes into last weekend’s loss to West Ham with a hamstring problem and will miss out, although Steven Gerrard does not believe the problem will sideline him for long.

Marvelous Nakamba has returned to training but will not be fit until after the international break while Kortney Hause also remains out.

Arsenal will check on their squad after a quick turnaround from their game on Wednesday night, which left boss Mikel Arteta criticising the Premier League.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will be checked on as he attempts a comeback from a calf injury that has kept him out since January.

Emile Smith Rowe will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench against Liverpool following a bout of coronavirus.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Buendia.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

