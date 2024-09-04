Aston Villa fans criticise club’s ‘out of touch’ Champions League ticket prices

Aston Villa are facing a backlash from their own fans after pricing tickets as high as £97 for their home Champions League matches this season.

Villa are participating in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in more than 40 years after their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

The club learned last week they will host Bayern Munich, Bologna, Juventus and Celtic in the new-look league phase of the tournament with away games against Young Boys, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig and Monaco.

It was announced on Wednesday that adult tickets at Villa Park for the four home games will be priced at £85, £94 and £97, with discounted rates for season ticket-holders available at £70, £79 and £82 respectively.

Some cheaper rates are available for people over 66, under-21s and members of the armed forces, while some junior season ticket-holders can obtain tickets for £20.

The news came two days after UEFA lowered the maximum price for away tickets in this season’s Champions League to £50.

And Villa’s prices have been met with disapproval from fans, with the Aston Villa Supporters’ Trust accusing the club of being “out of touch”.

A statement read: “For the club to announce Champions League ticket prices well above this season’s category A is extremely disappointing, especially given the recent matchday experience with delays of over 30 minutes getting into the ground, issues with access to seating and toilet facilities.

“When compared to other English clubs in the Champions League this year, and indeed UEFA’s own away ticket price cap, today’s announcement is out of touch.

“Loyal Villa fans who’ve waited as long as 40 years to celebrate this momentous season are being punished and exploited.

“The trust fears the club will alienate fans with these prices and urges the club to rethink ahead of the first home match against Bayern Munich in October.”

The club were also condemned by the Football Supporters’ Association, who posted on X: “Some truly eye-watering prices from Aston Villa for their first European Cup campaign in decades.”

Villa have been contacted by the PA news agency.