Aston Villa home in on Arsenal star and former Spurs defender

Aston Villa are said to be in discussions with Barcelona about signing French defender Clement Lenglet. The 28-year-old is being encouraged by Barça to seek regular football away from the Spanish club after completing a season-long loan at Tottenham Hotspur. In other news, Aston Villa are allegedly rekindling their interest in Arsenal winger Emile Smith-Rowe, with Newcastle United also reported to have made contact. However, Arsenal are said to be unwilling to consider offers for Smith-Rowe despite his lack of game time so far this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Steven Alzate. With imminent deals for Enso González and Santiago Bueno, Gary O'Neil's side is eager to continue their busy transfer period. Brighton is reportedly open to letting the Colombian midfielder go after securing Carlos Baleba for £25.8 million. However, Wolves face stiff competition from Everton, Sevilla, and Fiorentina for Alzate's signature. The 24-year-old's move could be permanent given his current deal with Albion ends in 10 months.

Michael Beale and Rangers face a crucial week with a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven, the season's first Old Firm derby, and the transfer deadline day. Beale hinted at possible squad changes, following already nine new additions over the summer. Attention is focused on player departures, with Ianis Hagi's move to Alaves confirmed and Glen Kamara and Scott Wright rumoured to be leaving. The final line-up post transfer window will be revealed at Sunday's home game with Celtic.

Michael Beale, the Rangers coach, has indicated that there may be some player movement in the final week of the transfer window. This follows the team's 2-0 victory over Ross County, which saw them move temporarily to the top of the Scottish Premiership. Speculation continues to surround the future of playmaker Ianis Hagi, who has been linked with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Trabzonspor, and Deportivo Alaves. Midfielder Glen Kamara is set to finalise a £5.5m move to Leeds United. Several of the club's younger players may also seek temporary loans to gain experience.

As the summer transfer window nears its end, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is keen for new recruits. A hectic closure to the window is anticipated at Parkhead, with potential player movements being organised. Recent injuries may push Rodgers to bolster his defence, having already signed Gustaf Lagerbielke from IF Elfsborg. There's uncertainty over Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate's future, after he reportedly rejected a contract extension due to interest from Premier League and Saudi Arabian clubs. Efforts are ongoing to retain Hatate. GlasgowWorld highlights possible further transfers Celtic may consider before the deadline.