Aston Villa land teenage winger Ajani Burchall from Bournemouth

By NewsChain Sport
17:49pm, Fri 09 Jul 2021
Teenager Ajani Burchall has completed a move to Aston Villa from Bournemouth which will see the Sky Bet Championship club receive compensation.

Winger Burchall, 16, made his first-team debut for the Cherries last season as a late substitute in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield during December.

Born in Bermuda, Burchall came through Bournemouth’s academy set-up and the club said a “substantial undisclosed compensation fee” will be received.

Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said on the club website: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Bournemouth for their handling of the process.

“Ajani is a wide attacking player who can also play centrally and we look forward to seeing how Ajani develops over the next few years.”

