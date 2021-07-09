Aston Villa land teenage winger Ajani Burchall from Bournemouth
17:49pm, Fri 09 Jul 2021
Teenager Ajani Burchall has completed a move to Aston Villa from Bournemouth which will see the Sky Bet Championship club receive compensation.
Winger Burchall, 16, made his first-team debut for the Cherries last season as a late substitute in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield during December.
Born in Bermuda, Burchall came through Bournemouth’s academy set-up and the club said a “substantial undisclosed compensation fee” will be received.
Villa academy manager Mark Harrison said on the club website: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Bournemouth for their handling of the process.
“Ajani is a wide attacking player who can also play centrally and we look forward to seeing how Ajani develops over the next few years.”