Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia sustains serious knee injury in training
Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a “significant knee ligament injury”.
The 26-year-old Argentina international sustained the injury during training on Wednesday.
He has undergone a scan and is set for further consultation with a knee specialist.
“Aston Villa can confirm Emi Buendia has suffered a significant knee ligament injury,” read a club statement.
Buendia has scored nine goals in 73 Premier League appearances for Villa since joining from Norwich in 2021 for a reported £33million.
His injury is major blow to manager Unai Emery, whose side begin the new season at Newcastle on Saturday and will play in the Europa Conference League this term.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox