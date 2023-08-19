Aston Villa have finalised the signing of Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on a season-long loan, following Emiliano Buendía's serious knee injury. Trusted sports journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal includes an option to buy, with £18.9 million due if Zaniolo makes over 30 appearances. Previously sought after by Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus, Zaniolo is set to play a crucial role for Villa this season. Further, BirminghamWorld suggests Villa's transfer activity isn't yet complete, as they continue to seek additional forward options.

The Premier League 2023/24 season has seen teams investing in transfer market to boost competitiveness. Clubs like Aston Villa and Chelsea have made significant signings such as Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Moisés Caicedo. Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly spent a combined £509 million. Caicedo's move to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million set a new British record. These transactions have considerably altered the squad values of the Premier League clubs.

Chelsea continues its summer overhaul under Mauricio Pochettino, eyeing Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Rennes' Jeremy Doku. Initial talks have been held with Johnson, valued at £50 million, who is also targeted by Tottenham and Brentford. The East Midlands club reportedly rejected a £40 million offer from Brentford. Meanwhile, failed negotiations for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise have led Chelsea to make inquiries for Doku. The 21-year-old Belgian winger, also linked to Manchester City, could replace Riyad Mahrez.

Colombian footballer Alfredo Morelos remains clubless 48 days after his Rangers contract expired. Despite his impressive goal record, he has struggled to find a new club. Morelos has expressed a desire to play in Europe, but a return to South America may now be the most likely option. Brazilian club Santos and Gremio have both shown interest, while there are also potential offers from Russia. Morelos' fitness and attitude, both criticised last season, may be factors in him not securing a European club.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is being supported for a potential move to Leeds United by former Rangers and Leeds star Ross McCormack. Despite Rangers' reluctance to let Kamara go so far, McCormack backs him to bring stability to Leeds if he joined the Championship side. He believes Kamara's experience and leadership can help younger team members like Archie Gray. McCormack also anticipates that if Kamara, who was bought for £50,000, could be sold for a few million pounds, it would be a viable deal for all involved.

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is set to finalise his move to Celtic after a £3million transfer fee was agreed with IF Elfsborg. The 23-year-old centre-back, who is seen as a direct replacement for Carl Starfelt, is scheduled for a medical in Glasgow in the coming days. Lagerbielke has expressed excitement over the move to Celtic, citing the club's strong Swedish connection and Champions League opportunities. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the club is "very close" to confirming the signing.