Aston Villa sign Fleetwood youngster Josh Feeney
Fleetwood have confirmed the transfer of teenage defender Josh Feeney to Aston Villa for a “substantial” undisclosed fee.
Centre-back Feeney, 16, featured in Fleetwood’s first-team matchday squad three times last season and has been called up by the England Under-16s, going on to captain the side.
Feeney came through Fleetwood’s academy and the club said it will be set for another sell-on fee should the defender “progress further in his career”.
Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison is confident Feeney, who was also said to be on Manchester United’s radar, has a bright future.
“We are delighted that Josh has joined us,” Harrison said on www.avfc.co.uk.
“He is a centre-back with an awful lot of potential who had attracted a lot of interest and has also captained England at under-16 level.
“We would like to thank Fleetwood for their professional manner during the process of Josh joining.
“We look forward to seeing how Josh develops over the next few years.”