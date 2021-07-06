Aston Villa sign Fleetwood youngster Josh Feeney

A flag with the Aston Villa crest (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:24pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Fleetwood have confirmed the transfer of teenage defender Josh Feeney to Aston Villa for a “substantial” undisclosed fee.

Centre-back Feeney, 16, featured in Fleetwood’s first-team matchday squad three times last season and has been called up by the England Under-16s, going on to captain the side.

Feeney came through Fleetwood’s academy and the club said it will be set for another sell-on fee should the defender “progress further in his career”.

Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison is confident Feeney, who was also said to be on Manchester United’s radar, has a bright future.

“We are delighted that Josh has joined us,” Harrison said on www.avfc.co.uk.

“He is a centre-back with an awful lot of potential who had attracted a lot of interest and has also captained England at under-16 level.

“We would like to thank Fleetwood for their professional manner during the process of Josh joining.

“We look forward to seeing how Josh develops over the next few years.”

