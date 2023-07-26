Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes is purportedly in talks for a potential loan transfer to Championship club, Watford. The Brazilian has struggled to justify his £22 million transfer fee from Club Brugge in 2019, having not played for Villa in two years. Despite a promising first season with five goals in 21 Premier League matches, Wesley's performances have since declined. Following loan spells at Brugge, Sport Club Internacional and La Liga's Levante, the forward could replace Watford's Ismaila Sarr, who recently transferred to Marseille.

Arsenal are intensifying their preparations for the new season with tougher pre-season matches. Following a loss to Manchester United, they're shifting their focus on a match with Barcelona in the USA. Meanwhile, the Gunners are linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and AS Monaco star Axel Disasi, despite having four defenders in their ranks. Reports suggest that Arteta needs to arrange exit deals before any further spending this summer.

Werder Bremen defender, Lee Buchanan, has been permitted to leave the team's pre-season camp to finalise talks with a new club and complete a medical examination. The 22-year-old, linked to Birmingham City and Swansea City, is expected to return to English football. Buchanan, who can play multiple positions, joined Bremen from Derby County in 2020, but after 607 minutes over 23 appearances, he is no longer needed. Birmingham are known to be looking for a left-back, suggesting they could be Buchanan's next destination.

Ahead of their friendly match with Manchester United, Arsenal is reportedly negotiating deals with Gremio midfielder Bitello and Aston Villa's recent sign-on, Moussa Diaby. Arsenal Sporting Director, Edu, is said to be personally persuading Bitello to choose the Emirates Stadium, whilst Diaby, who desired to play for a Champions League club, had wished for a transfer to Arsenal prior to accepting his position at Villa. The transfers are anticipated to strengthen Arsenal's squad for the forthcoming league season.

Aston Villa reportedly remains keen on signing Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, despite nearing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby. Unai Emery seeks to strengthen his squad with both players to enhance competitiveness in the Premier League and Europe. It was previously suggested Doku would only be considered if Diaby's move fell through. However, with Diaby's signing imminent, Villa's interest in Doku persists, even amidst potential competition from Liverpool. If financial requirements are met, Rennes is willing to sell the 21-year-old, who ranked tops in Ligue 1's best ball carriers last season.

As the Championship season approaches, clubs are racing to finalise transfer deals. Norwich City faces competition from Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth for Celtic's Bosun Lawal. The Irish international is equally skilled in defensive midfield and centre-back positions and is desired on a loan deal. Elsewhere, Sunderland's attempts to land Sochaux striker Eliezer Mayenda have hit a roadblock, as the French side is asking for a higher bid. Sunderland is reportedly in discussions with Sochaux over a deal, with the 18-year-old striker's value currently estimated at £260,000.

The Premier League's return is forthcoming, with clubs investing heavily in transfers to brace for a fiercely competitive season. Notable transfers include Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea, and Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool. The English top tier's wealth is evident, with hefty sums spent on transfers and a shift in the squad market value leader. This overview ranks all 20 clubs by updated squad valuations and highest-valued players.

Aston Villa is set to enter transfer negotiations for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, according to reports in Italy. Unai Emery has a keen interest in Gnonto, who showed promise during his Premier League debut with Leeds. The 19-year-old has gained reputation for his speed and skill on the ball. Villa's head of football operations, Monchi, will reportedly hold talks with Gnonto's representative. However, the process needs to hasten as Everton has already made a bid. Despite recent player losses and a takeover, Leeds are reportedly not pressed to sell, potentially pushing Gnonto's cost up to £30 million.

Wolverhampton Wanderers seek to bolster their impressive recovery under Julen Lopetegui with multiple signings, aiming for increased squad depth for the 2023/24 season. Although no additions have been confirmed, speculation abounds weeks before the Premier League's first weekend. Maintaining this, the Wolves' starting lineup for the forthcoming campaign could be transformed if these strong rumours materialise.

It's widely known that Jurgen Klopp’s priority is to overhaul his squad this summer, with Liverpool rumoured to be interested in several midfielders ahead of the transfer window. A top-four finish in the Premier League is still possible for the Reds, however, it's a huge task to secure a Champions League spot. Potential squad changes are anticipated, particularly in midfield, irrespective of Liverpool's final league position. It remains to be seen if Klopp can secure his desired targets, with a possible starting 11 for the 2023/24 season being suggested based on recent transfer rumours.