Atletico Madrid denied victory on historic night for Antoine Griezmann

Borja Mayoral scored an injury-time penalty as Getafe claimed a dramatic 3-3 draw at 10-man Atletico Madrid.

The home side saw Stefan Savic dismissed after 37 minutes before taking the lead on the stroke of half-time through Antoine Griezmann’s close-range finish.

Mayoral pulled one back for the visitors eight minutes into the second half – after Mason Greenwood’s shot was saved – but Alvaro Morata put Atletico back in the lead.

Griezmann then scored his second of the night from the penalty spot – drawing level with Atletico’s record scorer Luis Aragones on 173 strikes – to hand his side a two-goal advantage.

The hosts looked to be on course to take all three points, but Oscar Rodriguez handed Getafe a lifeline when he netted with three minutes of normal time remaining before Mayoral salvaged a remarkable point from the spot in the third minute of injury time.

Former Watford manager Quique Sanchez Flores began his tenure as Sevilla manager with a 3-0 win at Granada.

Flores became Sevilla’s third manager of the season on Monday and goals from Adria Pedrosa, Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Ramos handed him a comfortable win.

In the night’s other La Liga fixture, Sergi Canos scored the only goal of the game as Valenica recorded a 1-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

In the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund could manage only a 1-1 draw with Mainz leaving them 12 points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Julian Brandt netted a fine free-kick to hand the hosts the lead after 29 minutes, but Sepp van den Berg headed home shortly before the interval to deny Edin Terzic’s side three points.

The result leaves Dortmund without a win in their last six appearances in all competitions.

RB Leipzig missed an opportunity to draw level with second-placed Bayern Munich following a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen.

Lois Openda opened the scoring for the visitors just after half-time, but Justin Njinmah’s superb equaliser left rescued a point for Bremen.

Elsewhere, Tim Skarke scored twice as Darmstadt came from behind on three occasions to secure a 3-3 draw at Hoffenheim.