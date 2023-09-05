Four weeks into the 2023/24 Premier League season, Manchester City are leading with a flawless winning streak while Luton Town and Burnley have not yet gleaned any points. Spurs, West Ham, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are faring well, securing spots in the top half. However, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth are languishing in the bottom half after a lacklustre beginning. Tranfermarkt data provides insight into fan attendance across all 24 clubs, indicating varying levels of support.

Alan Shearer, Newcastle United legend, suggests Callum Wilson merits a starting place when Brentford visit St James' Park after impressing from the bench in the first four matches of the Premier League season. Despite Newcastle's lacklustre performance in their 3-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion, Wilson managed a late goal, which Shearer lauded as a 'clever finish'. Last season's leading scorer for Newcastle, Wilson expressed his frustration at his current role, vowing to work diligently to achieve the standards set by top clubs like Manchester City.

Celtic supporters are celebrating their victory over Rangers in the Old Firm derby, following a challenging week for the Ibrox side. Celtic's Danish transfer target, Mathias Kvistgaarden, has expressed his lack of hard feelings after his potential move to the club fell through due to Brondby's refusal to accept less than their £6m price tag. Meanwhile, questions have resurfaced over Rangers' decision not to pursue Hearts striker, Lawrence Shankland. Critics believe Shankland's experience and success in Scotland could have been a valuable asset to the team.

Manchester City are off to a strong start in the new season, chasing further trophies after their previous treble win. Currently sitting at the top of the table, they are ahead of four teams tied on 10 points. Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a challenging beginning, losing recent away games against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but have claimed victories in their home matches. The article goes on to analyse both City and United's home attendance averages compared to other Premier League rivals like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

It's been a decade since Bristol City played Bristol Rovers in a competitive match at Ashton Gate in the EFL Trophy. The tie, won by the Robins, was their first meeting in nearly seven years and sparked 19 arrests. Attendance at the match was close to 18,000, it was also broadcast on Sky Sports. Since then, both Bristol clubs have craved another derby. Joey Barton mentioned a proposed 'friendly' Bristol Derby earlier this summer, but it never materialised. Players from the game ten years ago have since retired, while others continue their careers, including two who now play together at Mansfield Town.

Malik Mothersille, a 19-year-old striker previously on trial with Everton's under-21s, has signed a long-term deal with Peterborough United. Mothersille refused a new contract at Chelsea last season, choosing instead to seek first-team football. He has made appearances against Liverpool, Middlesbrough, and Brighton and scored twice against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy. Delighted by this signing, Peterborough's co-owner, Darragh MacAnthony, praised the young player's potential.

A young Newcastle United fan led a spirited rendition of the 'Mackem in Milan' chant at the AMEX Stadium, delighting fellow supporters and gathering 1.5 million views on social media despite the team's 3-1 defeat to Brighton. The chant, which humorously mocks rival team Sunderland, gained new energy following Newcastle United's draw against AC Milan in this year's Champions League. Responses to the video varied, with some praising the boy's enthusiasm, others joking about potential parental reactions, while Sunderland fans had mixed reactions.

Following a squad reduction by Erik ten Hag, Manchester United let several players go last season. Despite reaching the top four and winning their home games against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils experienced defeat in matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. The article examines Premier League free agents currently available, including three former United players.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been active in the summer transfer window. Arsenal spent over £200 million in an effort to bolster their squad, while Chelsea's spending also increased to improve on a disappointing previous season. Tottenham's spending, however, was offset by the departure of Harry Kane. A comparison of the net spend among all Premier League clubs reveals how these London clubs fare against their rivals when considering both incomings and outgoings.

Newcastle United's under-21 player, Lucas De Bolle, was rumoured to be transferred to Dutch champions Feyenoord, but as the deadline day passed, it's confirmed that De Bolle's move was not finalised and he will remain with Newcastle until January. De Bolle, who joined Newcastle's academy in 2015, has yet to make a first-team appearance. Last year, he was on loan at Hamilton Academical. Despite the failed move for De Bolle, Newcastle have successfully loaned Yankuba Minteh to Feyenoord this summer. Both clubs will be competing in this season's Champions League.