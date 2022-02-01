Aubameyang set for Barcelona, Everton sign Alli and Eriksen returns to England

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the verge of joining Barcelona on a free transfer as the January transfer window closed with Tottenham and Everton making standout moves.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the captaincy (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The PA news agency understands that talks progressed during Monday and Aubameyang is set to complete a free transfer to Barcelona, with the deal to be announced on Tuesday morning.

New Everton boss Frank Lampard made an immediate splash in the market having been appointed as Rafael Benitez’s replacement at Goodison Park earlier in the day.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek joined on loan for the rest of the season. The PA news agency understands no option to purchase Van de Beek permanently was included in the deal, which sees wages covered on top of a loan fee.

The Toffees also secured Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 25, on a two-and-a-half-year contract, with both players hoping to rejuvenate their careers under Lampard.

Having announced the departure of their club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who rejoined former side Lyon on loan until the end of the season, Tottenham soon revealed two new arrivals from Juventus.

Rodrigo Bentancur signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Uruguay midfielder moving for an initial fee of 19million euros (£15.9m), with another 6million euros (£5m) in potential add-ons.

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski followed soon after, joining on an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent for 35million euros (£29.2m) if certain objectives are met, or the option to complete the deal if not.

Bryan Gil, who only arrived at Spurs last summer from Sevilla, made a swift return to LaLiga having signed on loan with Valencia for six months while Giovani Lo Celso joined Villarreal for the remainder of the campaign.

Former Spurs man Christian Eriksen returned to football with a move to Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old, who collapsed while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent as rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Premier League leaders Manchester City were active too, signing Argentina striker Julian Alvarez, although the 22-year-old will remain with River Plate on loan until at least July – and potentially longer depending on their progress in the Copa Libertadores.

Alvarez, who has five caps for his country, has scored 36 goals and added 25 assists in 96 appearances for River Plate.

Bottom club Burnley completed the signing of Holland international Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg for a reported £12million fee.

The 6ft 6in striker has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Manager Sean Dyche said: “Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

Weghorst, capped 12 times by Holland, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

Newcastle also added to their ranks as they battle against the drop, bringing in two players on deadline day.

Matt Targett arrived on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season while boyhood Newcastle fan Dan Burn signed from Brighton for an undisclosed fee, while midfielders Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson and Matty Longstaff all left for loan deals with EFL clubs.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace signed their on-loan forward Jean-Philippe Mateta on a permanent basis and also swooped for young Derby forward Luke Plange.

Plange has only made five Sky Bet Championship appearances for Derby and will remain on loan with Wayne Rooney’s side for the rest of the season.