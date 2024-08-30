Auston Trusty ‘ecstatic’ after joining Celtic from Sheff Utd on five-year deal

Auston Trusty declared himself “ecstatic” after joining Celtic from Sheffield United on a five-year-deal.

The 26-year-old USA international began his career playing for Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids in the MLS before joining Birmingham on loan.

The central defender moved to Sheffield United in 2023 where he made 32 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season.

The deal is subject to international clearance but Trusty told Celtic’s official website: “I feel ecstatic. It’s just such an historic and amazing club, and it’s a club I’ve known about since I was a little kid.

“Growing up in Philadelphia, football wasn’t such a popular sport but I knew Celtic, I knew who Celtic were. It’s a dream come true to join this club and such a massive organisation.”

“The manager told me to be the best that I can be, that’s off the pitch, as a team-mate and everything on the pitch.

“He said that he believes in me and believes in everything I can do, it’s up to me and he’ll provide me with the environment where I can thrive.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the guys as well. From what I’ve heard it’s a great environment around the club too so I’m looking forward to it.”

Trusty has represented his country at the Under-17s and Under-20 FIFA World Cup and last year he was capped twice for the US national team.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We are so pleased to sign Auston and he is a really welcome addition to our squad.

“He is a quick, strong, athletic defender with great ability and good experience and a player who has done really well to make his way to the USA national squad.

“We are really looking forward to working with Auston. I know he is really excited to be joining Celtic and looking forward to facing the challenges ahead and playing his part as we strive to bring our fans success once again.”

Mikey Johnston earlier finalised a permanent move to West Brom.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement is “thrilled” to have signed Neraysho Kasanwirjo from Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender will join the club on loan, with an option to make it a permanent move next summer.

The move is subject to international clearance and Clement told Rangers TV: “We are thrilled to welcome Neraysho to the football club and we believe he will be a big asset to the team.

“He can play in a number of defensive positions and will be a good option for the squad with the domestic and European commitments we have this campaign.

“He is looking forward to starting the next chapter in his career and we are pleased Neraysho has decided to join Rangers.”

Kasanwirjo, who has represented his country at youth and Under-21 level, began his career with Ajax before switching to FC Groningen and then moving to Feyenoord in January 2023. He also spent last season on loan at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Kasanwirjo said: “I’m very excited to join the club and play for the fans. I spoke with the coach who had a good feeling, and the most important thing for me is to play and help the team as much as I can.

“Rangers is a really big and traditional club. There are a lot of memories and you need to win games. I want to win and bring the level of the team up, so it’s a good step for me.”

Scott Wright’s Ibrox exit was the first confirmed move of transfer deadline day in the William Hill Premiership as he joined Birmingham for an undisclosed fee reported to be around £300,000.

Out-of-favour midfielder Todd Cantwell has joined Blackburn on a three-year deal.

Motherwell secured the Premiership’s first signing of the day by bringing Jack Vale back from Blackburn on a season-long loan.

Goodwin does not want to sell teenager Brandon Forbes, who has attracted serious interest from Norwich.

“The club are not in a position where we need to sell any players,” Goodwin said. “Unless it’s right for us as a club, nothing will be happening on that.”

Dundee United confirmed on Friday evening that Liam Grimshaw has left the club

Jimmy Thelin saw defender Jayden Richardson leave Aberdeen and declared the transfer window closed for the Pittodrie club after eight summer arrivals.

The right-back arrived at Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 from Nottingham Forest but following loan periods at Stockport and Colchester last season has struggled to find game time.

Hibs confirmed that 23-year-old Jair Tavares has joined Motherwell on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign and the Easter Road club also announced that midfielder Allan Delferrière has joined Racing Union Lëtzebuerg on loan for the duration of the season.

Both Dundee and Ross County added to their squads on Thursday.