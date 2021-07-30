Austrian midfielder David Cancola made to wait for Ross County debut

Ross County host St Johnstone (PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
20:01pm, Fri 30 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Austrian midfielder David Cancola will have to wait for his Ross County debut.

County begin their cinch Premiership campaign against St Johnstone on Saturday but the new signing from Slovan Liberec is in quarantine until Monday.

County have been trying to sort a loan deal for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke.

Chris Kane is unlikely to start for St Johnstone.

The striker has not had the same game time as his team-mates during pre-season.

However, Kane could feature from the bench in Dingwall.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ross County

Preview

PA