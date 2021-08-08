Axel Tuanzebe returns to Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, centre, helped Aston Villa reach the Premier League in 2019 and will have a second loan spell at the club (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
Aston Villa have signed defender Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Tuanzebe returns to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Villa in all competitions that season before returning to Old Trafford.

Tuanzebe played 10 times for Manchester United’s first team in the 2019-20 campaign and appeared in a further 18 games in all competitions last season, picking up seven yellow cards in his first 13 matches.

