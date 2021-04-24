Ayr face nail-biting final day after draw with Queen of the South
Ayr remain outside the relegation play-off place on goal difference after being held to a goalless draw by Queen of the South at Somerset Park.
Stephen Dobbie sent an early effort off target for the visitors and the 38-year-old former Swansea and Blackpool forward saw another shot blocked by Aaron Muirhead.
Mark McKenzie and Luke McCowan failed to hit the target for the hosts while Dobbie was denied by Ayr keeper Peter Morrison before half-time.
Rohan Ferguson had to be alert in the Queen of the South goal to parry away a Joe Chalmers shot and Connor Shields saw his effort blocked by Sam Roscoe.
The hosts, in need of the points to ease their relegation fears, attempted to force the issue as McKenzie and Michael Moffat went close.
Midfielder Josh Todd nearly found a winner for Ayr but his first effort curled over the bar and his second was saved by Ferguson before McKenzie missed from close range in stoppage time.