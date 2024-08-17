17 August 2024

Ayr fight back to beat Hamilton and continue flying start to season

By NewsChain Sport
17 August 2024

Ayr continued their winning start to the William Hill Championship season following a 3-2 comeback victory over Hamilton at Somerset Park.

Jamie Murphy opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes before Oli Shaw hauled Hamilton level.

Jamie Barjonas then put the visitors in front at half-time when he struck with 38 minutes gone.

However, Marco Rus responded for Ayr when he scored his side’s second shortly after the interval with a fine strike.

George Oakley then netted the winner as the hosts retained their 100 per cent record. Hamilton have just one point from their first three matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nigel Farage revealed as highest-earning MP, receiving £98,000 a month from GB News

news

85mph winds as hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on Bermuda

world news

Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner

news