15 April 2023

Ayr hit back to take a point from Partick Thistle

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2023

Dipo Akinyemi scored a second-half equaliser as Ayr rescued a point from a 1-1 cinch Championship draw at Partick Thistle.

The hosts came close with a couple of early chances but Scott Tiffoney sent Steven Lawless’ pass over the crossbar before the same player struck the side netting.

But their early pressure paid off as former Ayr loanee Tiffoney picked out the bottom corner after 15 minutes for his seventh league goal of the season.

Ayr captain Sean McGinty had a shot saved with just under 20 minutes remaining and the visitors equalised moments later as Akinyemi slotted Jayden Mitchell-Lawson’s assist home from close range to claim a share of the spoils against their top-four rivals.

