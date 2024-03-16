16 March 2024

Ayr pull clear of danger with win over fellow strugglers Inverness

By NewsChain Sport
16 March 2024

Ayr pulled clear of fellow strugglers Inverness as they claimed a 2-1 win in the cinch Championship relegation battle.

The visitors got off to a flying start when George Stanger headed in a Harry McHugh cross in the fifth minute.

Inverness, who remain second from bottom, responded well and, after James Carragher had sent a header inches wide from a free-kick, they levelled in first-half stoppage time when Billy McKay scored from the penalty spot.

Ayr regained the lead just after the hour mark through Fraser Bryden’s close-range finish from Anton Dowds’ pass.

Cammy Kerr fired wide for Caley Thistle, while at the other end Mark Ridgers pulled off a decent save to prevent Jamie Murphy from sealing the points for Ayr.

