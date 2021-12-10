10 December 2021

Ayr’s search for a win continues after draw with Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
Ayr’s long winless run in the Scottish Championship continued with a 1-1 draw against Hamilton.

The Hornets have not tasted victory in the league for almost two months now after their run was extended to eight matches on Friday night.

Lewis Smith put Hamilton in front late in the first half but Tomi Adeloye headed the hosts level shortly after half time.

Adeloye was denied a second goal just after the hour when Joe Hilton made a fine parrying save, as both teams had chances to win it.

Andy Ryan twice worked Charlie Albinson in the home goal but neither side could find a winning goal, with the point extending Hamilton’s unbeaten run to three games.

