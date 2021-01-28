Back-up goalkeeper Lee Camp leaves Coventry after short-term deal expires
10:45am, Thu 28 Jan 2021
Coventry goalkeeper Lee Camp has left the club after the expiry of his short-term deal.
Northern Ireland international Camp, 36, joined as a free agent in November on a two-month contract, but did not appear for the Sky Blues.
Coventry said on their official website: “The goalkeeper signed for the Sky Blues on a short-term contract following the injury to Marko Marosi, and has now left the club following the expiry of that deal.”
Marosi fractured his cheekbone in a home win against Cardiff in November and Ben Wilson stepped up to fill the void, with Camp left on the bench.