Back to being us – Ian Evatt thrilled with Bolton’s big win over Reading

Ian Evatt said Bolton were “back to being us” after returning to winning ways against Reading thanks to Dion Charles’ first-half hat-trick.

Wanderers scored four of their five goals in the opening period to repair some of the damage caused by three successive league defeats.

Evatt admits there are more improvements to be made but was delighted by his team’s response to the previous week’s 4-0 home drubbing by Huddersfield.

“They are back doing things they are comfortable doing that they have been coached to do for a number of years,” said Evatt, now relishing Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Arsenal.

“That was there for all to see. It’s been tough personally for me and collectively.

“But the players have been amazing. I had such a good feeling about today. We have found a bit of ourselves again this week. And the system helped us.

“It is what we know: front foot, aggressive football, suffocating teams, maintaining and sustaining attacks.

“That’s why we got the goals. It wasn’t our fluid best but it was a lot more like what we are and what we stand for as a team.”

Welsh international Josh Sheehan curled in a 12th-minute opener before Charles took over with a 21st-minute penalty and a 34th-minute poacher’s finish.

Reading hit back through Ben Elliott’s first league goal for the Royals and Amadou Mbengue was denied by Nathan Baxter’s stunning save.

Charles eased the nerves with a second spot-kick in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to take his season’s tally to five.

Reading played their part in an entertaining contest but suffered a bad case of deja vu. Sam Smith’s own penalty reduced the arrears to 4-2 before substitute Kyle Dempsey made it five late on as Bolton matched last season’s scoreline at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Reading boss Ruben Selles called Bolton’s penalties “soft” but refused to criticise referee Seb Stockbridge.

And, after a week when the club suffered takeover heartbreak, he didn’t use the uncertainty for his team’s display.

“In the first half we were competitive but we conceded two penalties and one direct free kick,” Selles said.

“We had some key moments in that first half to go 2-1 or 3-2. But things turned against us pretty quickly.

“In the second half, we continued to build and the boys gave everything to me.

“Of course, there were moments where we needed to be better but we will keep going and keep competing for this club.

“They (the penalties) were soft but it is not going to change anything.

“We know the situation we are in and we are not going to use it as an excuse.

“We have been there before and unfortunately the circle is repeating. Today it wasn’t a reason why we didn’t win.”