Barca chief Joan Laporta: Ilkay Gundogan’s Man City return a ‘sporting decision’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied Ilkay Gundogan left due to financial pressures and believes the club will return to a more stable footing in the coming months.

The 33-year-old’s return to Manchester City just a year after leaving was reportedly due to ongoing high costs which were preventing Barca registering a number of new signings.

LaLiga’s rules are based on the 1:1 principle, which means the amount clubs can spend on new players (including transfers, wages and agent fees) is equivalent to revenue generated.

But Laporta told a press conference that was not the reason for Gundogan’s departure.

“After a meeting with (new coach) Hansi Flick and assessing the situation of the squad, he decided that he wanted to leave.

“The signing of Dani Olmo (meant) he was a player who performs a similar function to that of Gundo.

“I have heard that it is a financial decision, but no. It’s a sporting decision, by Barca, by Gundogan and by City because he has been brought back.

“At the time Gundo came without a transfer fee and it was only fair that there was no transfer fee (for City).

“It has had an economic impact, but the reason has been a sporting decision.”

Barcelona’s overall debt had ballooned to one billion euros (£842million) in 2021, which had serious consequences – most notably not being able to afford to re-sign Lionel Messi – but Laporta insists they are almost back on track.

“To get to the 1:1 rule we are 60million euros away. We have several ways to raise the money,” he added.

“I am confident that in the next few months we can get to 1:1.”