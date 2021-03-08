Barça Women celebrate diversity on International Women's Day
Loading...
10:41am, Mon 08 Mar 2021
Women’s Day is celebrated internationally, and Barcelona has shared a video on the club’s different media channels, and which features the women’s football team together with representatives of different areas of the club: a teacher from the Foundation’s Inclusion Program. The video pays homage to diversity and advocates the need for society to understand and accept it in order to advance towards equality in all areas, both inside and outside of sport.