Barcelona appoint former player Deco as sporting director on three-year contract

By NewsChain Sport
16 August 2023

Barcelona have announced Deco as their new sporting director on a three-year contract.The appointment of the former Barca and Portugal playmaker comes after director of football Mateu Alemany agreed to be released from his role once the summer transfer window closes on September 2.

Alemany’s scheduled departure from Barcelona was announced in May and he will now work alongside Deco until early next month.

Deco, who played for the Catalan club between 2004 and 2008, will work closely with the coaches in heading the footballing department at the Nou Camp.The club will release details of their new sporting structure under their new director over the coming weeks.

