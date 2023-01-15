Pedri celebrates his goal (Hussein Malla/AP)
15 January 2023

Barcelona ease to Spanish Super Cup victory over Real Madrid

By NewsChain Sport
15 January 2023

Barcelona triumphed in the Clasico Spanish Super Cup final as goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri steered them to a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Gavi put Barca ahead with a 33rd-minute strike teed up by Lewandowski, and the roles were then reversed when the latter’s finish extended the lead just before the break.

Gavi registered another assist when Pedri added the third in the 69th minute, with Karim Benzema grabbing a consolation for Real in stoppage time, as Barcelona – currently three points clear of Carlo Ancelotti’s defending champions at the top of LaLiga – secured their first trophy under Xavi.

