Barcelona up to second in LaLiga and Bayern Munich get back to winning ways

Barcelona moved up to second in LaLiga as they cruised past Getafe with a convincing 4-0 home win.

Raphinha opened the scoring before Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez got in on the act in the second half.

Mallorca held Alaves to a 1-1 draw after Matija Nastasic’s close-range strike in the 88th minute drew the visitors level.

Almeria frustrated Atletico Madrid with a 2-2 draw.

Luka Romero’s brace put the hosts in front following Angel Correa’s opener. Rodrigo De Paul snatched an equaliser but Diego Simeone’s side could not find a winner late on.

Harry Kane scored a brace to help Bayern Munich back to winning ways as they beat RB Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

Kane opened the scoring in the 56th minute and after Benjamin Sesko equalised, the England captain fired home a half-volley in the first minute of stoppage time to snatch a dramatic victory.

The double takes Kane’s league tally to 27 for the season.

Borussia Monchengladbach eased past Bochum 5-2 at Borussia-Park.

Gerardo Seoane’s side did not look back after Nathan Ngoumou’s opener, with five different scorers making up their impressive tally.

Stuttgart were held to a 1-1 draw by Koln after Eric Martel’s 62nd-minute leveller, while Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Heidenheim and Werder Bremen held Darmstadt 1-1.

In Serie A, Daniel Maldini and Matteo Pessina earned Monza a 2-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Salernitana.

Simone Bastoni netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner to give Empoli a 3-2 victory over Sassuolo.

The left-back scored a header from a set-piece in the closing stages to boost his side’s survival bid.

Genoa scored two first-half goals to secure a 2-0 win over 10-man Udinese.

Thomas Thiesson Kristensen was shown a red card for the visitors.

In Ligue 1, Mahdi Camara’s hat-trick helped Brest end a winless run of three games with a 3-0 win over Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau.

Camara struck twice in the first half before rounding off a terrific display from the penalty spot after an hour.

Jean-Charles Castelletto scored the only goal as Nantes were 1-0 winners at Lorient.