Barcelona win a third consecutive Copa del Rey title against Alaves

In the 2016/17 league season, Barcelona faced Deportivo Alaves in the Copa del Rey final and the Blaugranas easily won 3-1 to add some silverware to their collection in manager Luis Enrique's final match at the helm of the club. Theo Hernandez gave Alaves some hope after Lionel Messi opened the score, but a late double from Neymar and Paco Alcacer meant the final was all but over at half-time at the Vicente Calderon.