05 October 2024

Barnet battle back to beat struggling Boston

By NewsChain Sport
05 October 2024

National League leaders Barnet came from behind to avoid a shock defeat to struggling Boston, running out 3-1 winners.

The Pilgrims went ahead six minutes in as Keaton Ward drove home.

It took the Bees some time to get going in response and their equaliser came in the 57th minute when Callum Stead headed in Ben Coker’s cross.

Thirteen minutes later they were in front, Nik Tavares heading in from close range.

And Nicke Kabamba wrapped things up three minutes from time with a sublime backheel from a Jordan Cropper cross.

