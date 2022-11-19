Barnet beat basement boys Torquay to extend winning streak
Marvin Armstrong scored an early winner as Barnet extended their Vanarama National League winning streak to three matches with a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Torquay.
The hosts started the stronger and Armstrong put them ahead after just nine minutes as he slotted Ryan De Havilland’s cross home at the far post for his second goal of the season.
Shaun Donnellan had a chance to equalise on the stroke of half-time with an effort from just outside the 18-yard box but he fired the ball over as the hosts held a narrow lead at the break.
Torquay came close again after 53 minutes but goalkeeper Laurie Walker made an excellent save to keep out Stephen Wearne’s volley, while – eight minutes later – Mark Ellis was also denied by the Bees stopper as the home side held on for maximum points and sent their opponents to the bottom of the table.
