Barnet beaten by Dagenham and Redbridge

A football
A football (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:31pm, Sat 01 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barnet slipped to their second successive defeat as the Vanarama National League strugglers lost 2-0 at home to Dagenham and Redbridge.

Dagenham striker Paul McCallum had the first chance after 21 minutes when his shot forced a save out of on-loan Watford goalkeeper Adam Parkes, who was making his debut.

But Parkes could not deny McCallum seven minutes before the break when he struck from a corner.

Barnet forced a free-kick deep into first-half stoppage time but defender Alexander McQueen saw his low effort kept out.

Dagenham threatened early in the second half and Parkes conceded a corner when he kept out a ball from Will Wright into the area.

Eleven minutes after the break a fine finish from Matt Robinson saw the visitors double their lead and that was enough to secure three points.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barnet

PA