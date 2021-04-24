Barnet bounce back to beat Altrincham
17:27pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
Barnet staged a remarkable recovery to win 3-2 at Altrincham in the Vanarama National League.
Altrincham started on the front foot and led 2-0 after 16 minutes.
Ryan Colclough produced a superb strike from outside the penalty area after four minutes before Alistair Smith met Ritchie Sutton’s cross to double the lead.
Courtney Baker-Richardson pounced on an error from home goalkeeper Tony Thompson to pull one back moments before the break.
Barnet completed the turnaround in a dramatic finale when Ephron Mason-Clark and Tomi Adeloye scored in the final two minutes.