26 December 2023

Barnet consolidate third spot in National League with victory at Southend

By NewsChain Sport
26 December 2023

Barnet moved within 10 points of the Vanarama National League summit courtesy of a 2-0 Boxing Day victory at Southend.

With leaders Chesterfield losing, Barnet consolidated third place by collecting three points at Roots Hall.

Reece Hall-Johnson opened the scoring with four minutes on the clock as his deflected effort put the visitors ahead.

The triumph was wrapped up 12 minutes from time when Harry Pritchard hammered in a penalty after Nicke Kabamba had been fouled by Southend goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Diana dress fetches record-breaking price tag at auction

news

Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord

news

Duke of Sussex hails phone hacking ruling as ‘great day for truth’

news