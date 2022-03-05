05 March 2022

Barnet hit Dover for six

By NewsChain Sport
05 March 2022

Adam Marriott and and Reece Grego-Cox both scored twice as Barnet returned to winning ways with a 6-0 thumping of Dover.

The hosts ended a five-match winless run as they struck five times in the second half against the National League’s bottom side.

They took the lead after six minutes when Marriott found Grego-Cox, who smashed a shot into the corner of the net from distance.

Marriott headed in the second in the 52nd minute and then added a third just three minutes later, nodding home a rebound from Grego-Cox’s initial shot.

Barnet were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute, but Ephron Mason-Clark’s spot-kick was saved by Adam Parkes.

Reiss Greenidge, however, did score a fourth 10 minutes later.

Grego-Cox then headed home his second goal of the game in the 86th minute and Sam Woods added a sixth from the edge of the area in stoppage time to complete a comprehensive win.

