Barnet maintain strong form with win at Maidenhead
Two second-half goals gave Barnet their third win in four National League games, with a 2-1 victory at Maidenhead.
Adam Marriott opened the scoring in the 61st minute at York Road, rounding off a good move which also involved Ephron Mason-Clark and Wes Fonguck.
Barnet’s lead was doubled 12 minutes from full-time through Reece Grego-Cox, with Mason-Clark again involved in the build-up.
Shawn McCoulsky gave the hosts hope with a close-range goal in the 89th minute but the Bees held on for a victory which moves them up to 16th in the table, two places and three points above Maidenhead.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox