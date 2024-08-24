Barnet make it three wins in a row with home success against Southend
Barnet maintained their promising start to the Vanarama National League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Southend.
Harry Chapman’s first goal for the Bees, a powerful shot from outside the box, gave them a 31st-minute lead.
Southend’s strong response saw them level after 64 minutes with Gus Scott-Morriss’ shot taking a slight deflection.
Mark Shelton restored Barnet’s lead from the penalty spot six minutes later minutes to ensure a third successive win.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox