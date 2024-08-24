24 August 2024

Barnet make it three wins in a row with home success against Southend

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Barnet maintained their promising start to the Vanarama National League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Southend.

Harry Chapman’s first goal for the Bees, a powerful shot from outside the box, gave them a 31st-minute lead.

Southend’s strong response saw them level after 64 minutes with Gus Scott-Morriss’ shot taking a slight deflection.

Mark Shelton restored Barnet’s lead from the penalty spot six minutes later minutes to ensure a third successive win.

