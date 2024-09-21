21 September 2024

Barnet move top of the table after strolling to win at Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2024

Barnet climbed top of the National League on goal difference after a comfortable 3-0 win at Wealdstone.

Mark Shelton converted a second-half penalty before Callum Stead’s effort put Barnet in control and substitute Nicke Kabamba added a third in stoppage time.

Shelton made no mistake from the spot to break the deadlock just after the hour-mark and Stead doubled the Bees’ lead five minutes later after pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

Wealdstone’s Callum McFarlane went close to pulling one back for the home side soon after, but Kabamba sealed Bees’ seventh league victory of the season with a third goal in the sixth minute of added time.

