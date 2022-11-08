08 November 2022

Barnet on brink of breaching play-off places after victory at Altrincham

By NewsChain Sport
08 November 2022

Barnet moved to within a point of the Vanarama National League play-offs with a 2-0 win at Altrincham.

Ryan De Havilland put the visitors in front with 16 minutes gone when he turned in Sam Beard’s cross from the left.

Barnet were then grateful to goalkeeper Laurie Walker, who foiled Elliot Newby after he sprang the offside trap.

Walker was busy again midway through the second half when he got down to save well from Chris Conn-Clarke.

And Danny Collinge ensured the points were heading back to north London when he headed in Rob Hall’s corner with 12 minutes left.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

news

Picking Qatar to host World Cup was a mistake, says Blatter

world news

Matt Hancock makes debut in I'm A celebrity jungle

news