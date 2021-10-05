Barnet remain unbeaten under caretaker boss Dean Brennan

Barnet are unbeaten in three matches (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
22:10pm, Tue 05 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barnet continued their unbeaten run under caretaker boss Dean Brennan with a 1-1 draw at King’s Lynn.

The Bees had won one and drawn one since Harry Kewell was sacked and they made a good start in Norfolk.

Joe Widdowson put them ahead in the fourth minute, turning home Rob Hall’s corner.

But the hosts levelled midway through the first half as Michael Clunan fired home from the edge of the area.

King’s Lynn could have won it after the break but Sam Sargeant saved Gold Omotayo’s penalty, with Ross Barrows missing the rebound.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

PA