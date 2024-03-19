Barnet see off Eastleigh to strengthen hold on second place
Barnet tightened their grip on second spot in the Vanarama National League after goals from Dale Gorman and Gatlin O’Donkor earned a 2-1 success over relegation-threatened Eastleigh.
Captain Gorman set the promotion-chasing Bees on course to move four points clear of third-placed Bromley with a stunning strike from distance in the 18th minute.
On-loan Oxford forward O’Donkor doubled Barnet’s advantage with a fine 38th-minute volley.
Chris Maguire halved the deficit before the break by running half the length of the pitch to finish a counter-attack, but the 18th-placed Spitfires remain just three points above the drop zone following a fourth game without a win.
