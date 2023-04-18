Barnet see off Solihull to sew up play-off spot
Barnet secured a National League play-off spot with a 1-0 win over Solihull.
Harry Smith’s first-half winner ensured the Bees will finish inside the top seven. They currently sit fifth.
Smith pounced to head in at the far post just before the half-hour mark for a goal which proved to be the winner.
Victory ended a five-game winless run for the Bees in the league, while Solihull’s play-off hopes are over for this season.
