18 April 2023

Barnet see off Solihull to sew up play-off spot

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2023

Barnet secured a National League play-off spot with a 1-0 win over Solihull.

Harry Smith’s first-half winner ensured the Bees will finish inside the top seven. They currently sit fifth.

Smith pounced to head in at the far post just before the half-hour mark for a goal which proved to be the winner.

Victory ended a five-game winless run for the Bees in the league, while Solihull’s play-off hopes are over for this season.

