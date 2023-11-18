18 November 2023

Barnet slip up as Stephen Wearne fires Gateshead to impressive win

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Barnet missed the chance to close the gap on National League leaders Chesterfield after a 2-0 home defeat to fifth-placed Gateshead.

Stephen Wearne’s brace left the Bees five points behind the Spireites, who lost at Southend.

Gateshead opened the scoring two minutes into the second half through Wearne.

Despite missing from 20 yards earlier on, Wearne grabbed his second 20 minutes later, taking his tally to three in two games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Indian rescuers prepare to drill to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

world news

Train drivers plan rolling one-day strikes to make it a miserable December for passengers

news

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news