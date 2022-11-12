Barnet take all three points from Oldham contest at Boundary Park
Barnet beat Oldham 2-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Boundary Park.
Timmy Abraham nearly opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute but his effort was well saved by Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker.
Idris Kanu finally got the scoring started, firing in Barnet’s first goal from a tight angle 12 minutes into the second half.
Harry Pritchard then assured the visitors of victory when his effort doubled their advantage three minutes from time.
