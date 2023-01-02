Ben Wynter scored Barnet’s equaliser against Boreham Wood (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Barnet’s winning run halted as Boreham Wood take a point

Barnet’s five-match winning run was halted by near-neighbours Boreham Wood in a 1-1 draw at Meadow Park.

Danny Newton put Boreham Wood ahead in the 17th minute, lobbing Bees goalkeeper Laurie Walker after he had been denied at the first attempt in a one-on-one.

Barnet thought they were level in the 70th minute when Ben Wynter headed home, but it was disallowed for offside.

However, the Bees did not have to wait long as Wynter applied a good finish to a cross from the left five minutes later, and this time it stood.

The result moved The Wood up one place to 13th while Barnet remain fifth, five above Southend in sixth and six behind fourth-placed Woking.

