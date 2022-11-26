Barnsley beat Crewe to book place in FA Cup third round
Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and Josh Benson scored to give Barnsley a 3-0 victory over Crewe as they progressed to the third round of the FA Cup.
The first opportunity of the game fell to Barnsley skipper Mads Juel Andersen. He was left free inside the box but could not direct Luca Connell’s corner home.
The visitors’ first chance came after a loose Liam Kitching pass allowed the Railwaymen to counter. Daniel Agyei broke down the right, but his effort struck the side netting from a tight angle.
The home side broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark. Crewe failed to clear Connell’s cross and top-scorer Cole reacted quickest to tap home from a few yards out.
Phillips doubled Barnsley’s advantage in the 50th minute. He was played through by Kitching and fired into the roof of the net to claim his fourth goal in five games.
Michael Duff’s side were awarded a penalty shortly after when Connell was fouled inside the box. Josh Benson stepped up and struck left of Arthur Okonkwo to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute.
