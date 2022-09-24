Barnsley boss Michael Duff pleased with victory over Charlton

Barnsley boss Michael Duff praised his side’s togetherness as they beat Charlton 3-1 at Oakwell.

Josh Benson opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a 35-yard strike before James Norwood doubled the lead in the 54th minute.

Devante Cole was then on the end of Jordan Williams’ pass and slotted home to add a third in the 76th minute.

The visitors scored a late consolation goal through Jack Payne, but Duff was still pleased with the three points.

Duff said: “It was a difficult game, but we got off to a brilliant start with a world-class goal.

“They showed great togetherness, we tweaked a few things at half-time and I thought we looked a lot better.

“It’s pleasing that the work going on in training is bearing fruit, but the most pleasing thing is that we found a way to win.

“The first goal was an individual piece of brilliance. The second was more of a team goal, coming from the press and a bit of brilliance from Devante Cole, and the finish was excellent.”

When asked about the injury to Robbie Cundy, Duff said: “He felt something in his hip, we’ll have to get him assessed.

“He’s walking with a little bit of a limp, but I don’t know the extent of the injury yet.”

Charlton have now extended their winless run in Sky Bet League One to six games.

Addicks manager Ben Garner said: “Not good enough in both boxes is the perfect summary, but in-between the two boxes we were the better side.

“The two goals in the second half were cheap, and ultimately wrote the game off for us.

“We seem to be punished for every mistake we make at the moment, but we need to cut them out and take our chances at the other end of the pitch.

“They didn’t open us up at all today, we had good control of the game for long spells, but we’ve given them three goals.

“There’s massive quality in this group, I see it day-in, day-out. For whatever reason it just isn’t transferring to matchdays at the moment.

“I don’t think it should be on them, any criticism should come my way. The only way to turn it round is to work hard and show bravery on the pitch.”