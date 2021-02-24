Barnsley close in on Championship play-off places by beating Stoke

Barnsley moved within touching distance of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after a 2-0 victory over Stoke at Oakwell.

A first-half Callum Styles rocket and a late Daryl Dike goal saw the Tykes climb to eighth as Stoke slipped to 10th in the standings.

It was a fourth consecutive league victory for Valerien Ismael’s side.

The Barnsley boss made three changes from the team who beat Bristol City at the weekend. Toby Sibbik replaced Michael Sollbauer, Carlton Morris came in for Conor Chaplin and Dominik Frieser was preferred to Dike.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill made one change from the side who beat Luton on Saturday. John Obi Mikel replaced Joe Allen.

Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow had the first chance of the game but the Tykes forward fired the ball into a wall of Stoke defenders in the second minute.

An eighth-minute Styles screamer opened the scoring in South Yorkshire. The Barnsley midfielder gave Angus Gunn no chance as he found the net from 25 yards out.

The visitors responded but could only head over as Danny Batth connected with Tommy Smith’s cross.

Mikel threatened an equaliser for the Potters but the Nigerian’s long-range volley was deflected over Brad Collins’ crossbar.

Romal Palmer attempted a Barnsley second as he linked up with Alex Mowatt midway through the half although it was a comfortable stop for Gunn as the midfielder hit straight into the arms of the Stoke goalkeeper.

Frieser thought he’d doubled Barnsley’s lead but the Austrian was caught offside as he chased Woodrow’s pass and dinked past Gunn.

Stoke’s Harry Souttar took aim from the by-line but struck high and wide as Stoke continued to pile on the pressure.

Nick Powell had the first chance after the interval as he fired a shot wide from the edge of the area three minutes after the restart.

Mowatt searched for a second Barnsley goal when latching onto a Morris pass, the striker’s effort was blocked by the Stoke defence.

Ismail followed with a double change as Dike and Victor Adeboyejo replaced Morris and Frieser just after the hour-mark.

Tykes forward Dike came close for the hosts in the 77th minute with a close-range attempt.

And Dike doubled Barnsley’s lead in the 89th minute by keeping his composure and driving his shot low past Gunn for his first goal in a red shirt.