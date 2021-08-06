Barnsley defender Rudi Pache joins Esbjerg on loan

Rudi Pache has joined Esbjerg fB on loan until 31 December 2021 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
12:42pm, Fri 06 Aug 2021
Barnsley have announced that defender Rudi Pache has joined Esbjerg fB on loan until the end of December.

The 19-year-old will join Jordan Helliwell, Patrick Schmidt, Steve Simpson, Charlie Winfield and Matty Wolfe at the club after they flew out to Denmark last month.

Pache played 20 times for the under-23s last season and has also featured on three occasions for the senior team during pre-season ahead of Barnsley’s 2021-22 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

