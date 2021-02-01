Barnsley delighted with loan signing of United States international Daryl Dike
Barnsley say they are “ecstatic” to sign American international Daryl Dike.
The 20-year-old forward has joined Barnsley on loan from MLS side Orlando City until the end of the season, with the Sky Bet Championship club having the option to purchase.
Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy told the club’s official website: “Most of the club’s work was completed early in this window, but we’re ecstatic to get a player of Daryl’s calibre into the squad.
“He has had a rapid rise in his career over the last two years showing he possesses a ton of talent.
“The club believe he will undoubtedly prove a real asset between now and May.
“It has been well documented that Valerien (Ismael, manager) wanted to strengthen his forward line and in the short-term, this addition goes someway to accomplish that.
“I must thank the group at Orlando City for allowing Daryl to join us and I have no doubt that he will be a success at Oakwell.”
Dike made his Orlando debut last July and finished the regular MLS season with eight goals and four assists.
He was named MLS Rookie of the Year and won his first senior cap as a substitute on Sunday when the USA beat Trinidad & Tobago 7-0 in an Orlando friendly.