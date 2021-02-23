Barnsley extend Victor Adeboyejo contract
Barnsley have extended Victor Adeboyejo’s contract by another year.
The Reds have triggered a 12-month extension following the 23-year-old’s impressive performances since the arrival of head coach Valerien Ismael.
Adeboyejo has played 24 times under the Frenchman, scoring goals against Derby and Preston.
Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy told the club’s official website: “We are delighted with the progress that Victor is making and he is continuing to make effective contributions to the team each game.
“Victor has worked extremely hard throughout his time at the club, from under-23s to the senior squad, and he is reaping the rewards now with regular first-team football under Valerien Ismael.
“We hope he can continue to impress and add to his goal tally.”