Barnsley forward Jack Aitchison signs for second spell on loan with Forest Green
17:01pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Forest Green have announced the signing of Jack Aitchison on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley.
The 21-year-old will link up with Forest Green for a second spell after spending time at The New Lawn in the 2019-20 campaign where he played 30 times and scored on six occasions.
The forward told Forest Green’s website: “When I heard I would be going back out on loan there was only one place I wanted to be and that was here.
“I can’t wait for fans to be allowed back in and to play in front of them again.”